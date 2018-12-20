Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.00 Price Target for Altus Midstream (ALTM)

Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Altus Midstream an industry rank of 35 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

ALTM opened at $8.47 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

