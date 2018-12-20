Zacks: CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) Given $15.15 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.15 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CooTek (Cayman) an industry rank of 101 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CooTek (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CooTek (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CooTek (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. CooTek has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CooTek will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

