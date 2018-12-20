Zacks: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Given $25.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Net Lease an industry rank of 98 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

GNL stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.