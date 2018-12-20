Zacks: GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (GVP) Given $5.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) an industry rank of 57 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:GVP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 28,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,628. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

