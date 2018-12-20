Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cree (CREE) to Hold

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products by significantly increasing their energy performance and efficiency. Key to Cree’s market advantage is its world-class materials expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices that can handle more power in a smaller space while producing less heat than other available technologies, materials and products. Cree drives its increased performance technology into multiple applications, including exciting alternatives in brighter and more-tunable light for general illumination, backlighting for more-vivid displays, optimized power management for high-current switch-mode power supplies and variable-speed motors, and more-effective wireless infrastructure for data and voice communications. Cree customers range from innovative lighting-fixtures makers to defense-related federal agencies. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. JMP Securities set a $46.00 price objective on Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price objective on Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

CREE stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Cree has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $408.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cree will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,954 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

