Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mcdonald’s (MCD) to Hold

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “McDonald’s impressive earnings surprise history, various sales and digital initiatives as well as positive comparable sales have helped the stock to outperform its industry in the past six months. Also, earning estimate for current quarter have increased over the past month. Furthermore, increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of Experience of the Future restaurants in the United States should boost its performance. These apart, the company’s efforts to drive growth in International Lead & High Growth Markets bode well. In fact, global comps at McDonald’s have been positive over the trailing 13 quarters. Yet, high labor costs and currency headwinds remain major concerns. Moreover, revenues have been under pressure for quite some time due to strategic refranchising initiatives. Even its heightened focus on refranchising should cut the capital requirements and facilitate EPS growth.”

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $190.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 920,498 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $153,990,000 after purchasing an additional 412,779 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mcdonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.