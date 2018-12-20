Zacks Investment Research Lowers Knoll (KNL) to Sell

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

KNL opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $850.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04. Knoll has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.67 million. Knoll had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Knoll will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John F. Maypole purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,622 shares in the company, valued at $552,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter worth $6,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter worth $5,862,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter worth $5,833,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 34.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,213,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,879,000 after buying an additional 179,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

