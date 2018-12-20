Zacks Investment Research Lowers PPG Industries (PPG) to Sell

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “PPG Industries is exposed to significant raw materials cost pressure which may continue to affect its margins. The company also faces headwind from unfavorable currency translation in the fourth quarter, which is expected to hurt sales across its business segments in the quarter. Moreover, the trade tariffs have led to an uncertain environment for industrial coatings in China. The company's stretched valuation is another concern.”

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.96.

PPG stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $94.37 and a 52-week high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 59,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 55,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 132,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,306,000 after buying an additional 376,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

