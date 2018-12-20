Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sempra Energy (SRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sempra Energy continues with systematic investments in its infrastructure development projects. For the 2018-2020 period, the company expects to make capital expenditure and investments of approximately $15.2 billion. Through these investments, the company aims at vigorously modernizing its electric transmission lines and substation infrastructure. Moreover, the Oncor buyout added Texas’ largest electric transmission and distribution provider to Sempra Energy’s portfolio. However, with the current U.S. economy being in favor of expanding interest rate, the credit market may not turn out to be much favorable for Sempra Energy. The company's shares underperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Sempra Energy’s operations are subject to risks associated with breakdown or failure of equipment or processes. It will face operational difficulties in case of any such event.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $129.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Shares of SRE opened at $113.94 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $670,793.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $1,335,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,998,978.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,884 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $101,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $103,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 151.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $125,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

