Zacks Investment Research Lowers ZTE CORP/ADR (ZTCOY) to Sell

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

ZTCOY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.42. ZTE CORP/ADR has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

