Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) to Hold

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPVD opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $254.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.49. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Mountain Province Diamonds by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

