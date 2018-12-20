Zacks: Niu Technologies – (NIU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.80 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Niu Technologies an industry rank of 233 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NIU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.12 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. 3,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,757. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

