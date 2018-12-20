Zacks: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 192 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6,166.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 77.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $848.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $786.23 and a 12-month high of $980.89.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($1.32). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.