Zh Usa, Llc Purchases 1,111,111 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) major shareholder Zh Usa, Llc bought 1,111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 899,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 17.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zh Usa, Llc Purchases 1,111,111 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/zh-usa-llc-purchases-1111111-shares-of-global-medical-reit-inc-gmre-stock.html.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.