Zh Usa, Llc Purchases 1,111,111 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) major shareholder Zh Usa, Llc bought 1,111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 899,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 17.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
