Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $103.81

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.81 and last traded at $104.56, with a volume of 1909685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,984,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 669,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/zimmer-biomet-zbh-hits-new-12-month-low-at-103-81.html.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.