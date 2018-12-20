Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $129.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,984,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,453,000 after buying an additional 1,033,717 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 71.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

