Zions Bancorp (ZION) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.90

Shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.90 and last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 3541956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorp to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $295,428.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $1,170,272 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. National Pension Service bought a new position in Zions Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $134,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Zions Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 2,443.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 1,637.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zions Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $191,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

