Zogenix (ZGNX) Trading Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.58 and last traded at $37.72. 1,611,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 624,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.
Specifically, Director Roger Hawley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $300,924.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,104 shares in the company, valued at $609,715.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,429 shares of company stock worth $1,189,697 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.84.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in Zogenix by 51.3% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,203,000 after buying an additional 1,798,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zogenix by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,771,000 after buying an additional 664,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zogenix by 65.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,546,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after buying an additional 1,011,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zogenix by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,691,000 after buying an additional 318,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Zogenix by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,070,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,691,000 after buying an additional 318,010 shares during the period.
About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)
Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.
