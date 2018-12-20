Zogenix (ZGNX) Trading Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.58 and last traded at $37.72. 1,611,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 624,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

Specifically, Director Roger Hawley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $300,924.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,104 shares in the company, valued at $609,715.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,429 shares of company stock worth $1,189,697 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Zogenix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in Zogenix by 51.3% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,203,000 after buying an additional 1,798,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zogenix by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,771,000 after buying an additional 664,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zogenix by 65.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,546,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after buying an additional 1,011,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zogenix by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,691,000 after buying an additional 318,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Zogenix by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,070,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,691,000 after buying an additional 318,010 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/zogenix-zgnx-trading-down-5-2-after-insider-selling.html.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.