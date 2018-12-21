$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,803,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,307,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,806,000 after acquiring an additional 182,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,307,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,806,000 after acquiring an additional 182,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 562.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,517,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,070,000 after buying an additional 604,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,716. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

