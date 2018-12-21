-$0.25 EPS Expected for IRIDEX Co. (IRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Chairman William M. Moore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,925.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,575. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,357 shares of company stock worth $146,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 35.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 152,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 216.8% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,606. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

