-$0.28 EPS Expected for American Superconductor Co. (AMSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.16). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on American Superconductor to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

AMSC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 14,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,087. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $263.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $66,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 18.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 19.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,496,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 243,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

