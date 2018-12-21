$0.30 EPS Expected for Synergy Resources Corporation (SRCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.39. Synergy Resources posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synergy Resources.

Get Synergy Resources alerts:

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRCI shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Synergy Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Synergy Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

SRCI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,735,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,018. Synergy Resources has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

Synergy Resources Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synergy Resources (SRCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.