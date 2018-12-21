-$0.33 EPS Expected for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

AXSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 102.1% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 547,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 276,620 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 223,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,486. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.