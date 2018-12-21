$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 168.12% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.49 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Aspen Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $192,607.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $549,791.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,510,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $750,274 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $118.86.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

