$0.91 EPS Expected for Quanta Services Inc (PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Quanta Services posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $749,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,984,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen acquired 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $249,181.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 250,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,053.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,596 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,578,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,064,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,429,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,838,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 240,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

