10,119 Shares in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (PBND) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PBND opened at $24.15 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.0582 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th.

