10,940 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (FB) Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 186.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 115.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.67, for a total transaction of $9,331,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $871,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,272,970.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,630 shares of company stock valued at $71,503,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $133.40 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.85 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $387.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

