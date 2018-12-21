12,261 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,265,194,000 after buying an additional 946,100 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $1,861,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $1,965,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $4,386,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

STX opened at $36.58 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 365,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.84 per share, with a total value of $15,299,674.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 124,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,207,127.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,519,295 shares of company stock worth $62,991,691. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

