$13.43 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will post sales of $13.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.85 million. Avid Bioservices posted sales of $6.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year sales of $54.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $54.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $69.70 million, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $72.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 38.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDMO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.60. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 296.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 96,851 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $371,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 329.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 386.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

