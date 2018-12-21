1,350 Shares in Baidu Inc (BIDU) Purchased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Baidu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Baidu by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $159.83 and a one year high of $284.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.57.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

