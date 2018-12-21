1,490 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

TDG opened at $324.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $265.29 and a fifty-two week high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.40.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,887,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,293.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total transaction of $5,181,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

