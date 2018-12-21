$16.59 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to report $16.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.77 million and the lowest is $14.70 million. Energy Recovery posted sales of $22.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $69.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $73.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $89.77 million, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $103.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 48.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

ERII stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.58 million, a PE ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 5.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 45,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $418,228.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 31,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $275,413.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,624. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 220,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

