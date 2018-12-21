$17.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) to post sales of $17.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.10 billion and the highest is $17.81 billion. Archer Daniels Midland posted sales of $16.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year sales of $64.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.34 billion to $65.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $67.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Argus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. 8,173,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.98. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $99,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,957,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,235,000 after buying an additional 3,694,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 723.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,210 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,824,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,242 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

