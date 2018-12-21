18,632 Shares in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 499,007 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,236,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 31,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $943,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,549. 6.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $38.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.86 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

