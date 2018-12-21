$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $9.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $10.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $331,200. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,372.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 649.6% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2,962.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 422.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,960,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.02%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

