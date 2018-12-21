$201.24 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post $201.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.92 million to $202.80 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $219.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $816.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $815.50 million to $818.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $832.90 million, with estimates ranging from $821.16 million to $839.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $269.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

