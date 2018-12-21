23,704 Shares in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGC. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $24.35 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $481.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,370.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora bought 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,282.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

