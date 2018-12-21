25,929 Shares in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Avanos Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

In related news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Wesley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $47,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $286,685. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVNS opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.80. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.57 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

