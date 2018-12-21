26,106 Shares in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 115.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 370,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 233,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 42,991 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,534,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after buying an additional 71,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/26106-shares-in-host-hotels-and-resorts-inc-hst-purchased-by-mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd.html.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.