$305.20 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (WBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce sales of $305.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.30 million and the highest is $306.13 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $270.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $120,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,783.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,873,000 after buying an additional 270,130 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 727.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 132,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,140,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,873,000 after purchasing an additional 270,130 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.