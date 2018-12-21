$306.58 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will post sales of $306.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.80 million and the lowest is $291.36 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $239.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.46 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 94.17% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

HCC stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $935,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,394,000 after buying an additional 570,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,672,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,394,000 after buying an additional 570,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after buying an additional 360,002 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,655,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,814,000 after buying an additional 140,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 99.9% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,255,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,190,000 after buying an additional 1,127,197 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

