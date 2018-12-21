335,793 Shares in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 335,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.63% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 49,332 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $179,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 149,866 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. WBB Securities raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.69. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

