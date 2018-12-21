47,863 Shares in Centurylink Inc (CTL) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Centurylink during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Centurylink by 210.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Centurylink during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new position in Centurylink during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is 146.94%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $141,160.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $1,003,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

