6,115 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,148,000 after buying an additional 215,413 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 864,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,925,000 after buying an additional 652,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 325,425 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 741,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 297,295 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 684,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,888,000 after purchasing an additional 132,469 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.67.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 8.64. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $107.59 and a 1 year high of $264.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

