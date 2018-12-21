650 Shares in Tesla Inc (TSLA) Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,817,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,805,014,000 after buying an additional 726,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,817,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,472,000 after buying an additional 485,095 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 746,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $197,710,000 after buying an additional 302,851 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $93,618,000 after buying an additional 223,539 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 833.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,503,000 after buying an additional 141,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,963,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,375 shares of company stock worth $9,029,040 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $412.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $299.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.95.

TSLA opened at $315.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

