$662.01 Million in Sales Expected for Prologis Inc (PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) to announce $662.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.39 million and the highest is $699.40 million. Prologis posted sales of $551.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.23 million. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

PLD traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,774,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. Prologis has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $324,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,259.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Prologis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 626,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,471,000 after purchasing an additional 92,821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,919,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,228,000 after buying an additional 210,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,028,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,017,000 after buying an additional 400,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

