68,278 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after purchasing an additional 477,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,504,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after buying an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 290,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.49. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 65,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $859,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $1,098,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,228 shares of company stock worth $8,282,703 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

