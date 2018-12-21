$69.83 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post sales of $69.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. Universal Display reported sales of $115.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $246.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $248.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $344.98 million, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $374.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

Shares of OLED traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 52,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,016,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $342,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $863,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Universal Display by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,698,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,031,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,031,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 499.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,756,000 after buying an additional 280,967 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 19.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 246,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,048,000 after buying an additional 39,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 256,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.