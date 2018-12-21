7,828 Shares in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 418.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 51,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 7.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,336,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,252,000 after buying an additional 328,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 73,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:STAG opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 84.02%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

