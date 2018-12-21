$9.01 Million in Sales Expected for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to post sales of $9.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.82 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full-year sales of $36.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.38 million to $37.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $117.82 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $145.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 2,174,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. LiveXLive Media has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $213.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.23.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 16,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $64,317.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 84,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $426,816.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 120,654 shares of company stock worth $584,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company operates through three segments: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. Its network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews.

